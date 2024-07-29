Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Issa Farfour reports

A Welsh Ambulance Service worker has described how a caller verbally abused her by telling her he would "cut her into pieces" and murder her.

Abbie Williams is a WAS call supervisor in Cwmbran and says she has experienced several incidents of verbal abuse while trying to help people.

It is a problem that many other emergency workers have to deal with, too.

New data has show that there were 1,964 incidents of verbal abuse against Welsh emergency workers between April 2019 and December 2023.

More than a third (37%) of the victims were police workers, while more than half (52%) were medical workers.

Verbal abuse towards emergency call handlers seems to have become commonplace for many in this line of work. Credit: PA

Abbie said: "The first abusive call I remember was in Covid-19 when the caller said he’d cut me up into pieces, even going into detail about which body part he’d start with and what tools he’d use to do it.

"He described in graphic detail how he’d murder me – that one will always stay with me.

"Other callers have said they hope I crash my car on the way home, or that I never get to see my family again.

"I do understand that emotions are heightened when you or your loved one is ill, but we’re trying our best to help you.

"Sometimes the calls are in quick succession so you’re going from one abusive call to another, or worse, a traumatic call when someone has died.

"Those have a cumulative effect and you get more upset and triggered.

"I don’t think people realise how much it impacts our mental health.

"Their words could be going around in your head for weeks.

"You do become more resilient with experience, but we’re losing a lot of good call takers because of this.

"We’re doing this job because we want to help people, and we’re all trying our best.

"Please be kind."

37% Verbal abuse directed at police officers in Wales

52% Verbal abuse directed at medical workers in Wales

Emma Worrall, a 999 call taker in Llangunnor, Carmarthenshire, recalls how one man threatened to stab her.

She said: “When I started this role four years ago, verbal abuse was rare, but now it’s a daily occurrence, especially if there are long waits for an ambulance.

"It’s to the point now where we actually celebrate those callers who are pleasant and thank us for the great work we do.

"When you tell someone it might be 6-8 hours for an ambulance, it’s like the flick of a switch.

"One caller said he was going to stab me in the neck as I left work.

"We understand that these are patients having the worst day of their life, but that doesn’t mean we should bear the brunt of their frustration when we’re only trying to help.

"It’s hard to then put that aside and be calm and compassionate for the next caller, so you’re constantly on edge."

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Stories of physical abuse towards frontline ambulance crews are all too familiar, but control room staff also receive horrid verbal abuse on a daily basis.

"Call takers are the first person you interact with when you call 999 for an ambulance.

"They play an important role in gathering vital information to arrange the best help quickly, but shouting, swearing and threats will only delay that help.

"That’s not to mention the devastating and long-term emotional impact it can have on call takers, some of whom have no choice but to leave the role.

"We understand that when people call us, they might be frightened, in shock and upset, but that’s not an excuse to abuse our staff.

"If you ever need to call 999 or 111, please be courteous and treat our people with respect."

In 2021, emergency services in Wales launched their With Us, Not Against Us campaign in a bid to reduce assaults.

Police officers have also seen to face much abuse from members of the public. Credit: PA

Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, said: "Nobody should expect to be assaulted – either physically or verbally – when they go to work, whether you work for the emergency services or otherwise.

"It saddens me to hear of these terrible encounters that my staff and those across the emergency services have experienced when they were assaulted by the public in the line of duty.

"This behaviour makes our roles more challenging, and we will support any officer or emergency service worker who has experienced this disgraceful abuse while also taking firm actions against those responsible."

Dawn Docx, chief fire officer at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and chair of the Joint Emergency Services Group which spearheaded the campaign, added: "Verbal abuse towards our control operators is utterly unacceptable and takes a significant toll on their mental well-being.

"These dedicated professionals are often the first point of contact in emergencies, working tirelessly to provide critical support and assistance.

"It is disheartening that they can face such hostility while performing their crucial duties.

"We hope the public can recognise their efforts and treat them with the respect they deserve.

"Every word matters, and kindness can make all the difference."

In May, the Anti-Violence Collaborative Wales re-committed itself to reduce and respond to incidents of violence and aggression against NHS staff and emergency workers.

Emergency workers are reminding people that anyone who assaults them can face prosecution.

In 2018, the maximum custodial sentence under the Assault on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act which could be applied by the magistrates’ court was doubled from six months to 12 months in prison.

In 2022, the maximum custodial sentence which could be applied by a crown court was increased to two years.

