Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds has shared pictures from the set of the new Deadpool and Wolverine film, featuring a surprise Welsh guest.

The Wrexham forward Paul Mullin appeared dressed in a superhero-suit with a Welsh dragon across the chest.

His alter-ego 'Welshpool' was named after the town in mid Wales.

"You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL. @paulmullin12 @wrexham_afc #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛," said Reynolds on instagram.

Mullin joined Wrexham in July 2021, scoring 105 goals for the club.

Ryan Reynolds bought the club in November 2020 with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

The takeover and the club's subsequent promotions have been documented in the TV series Welcome to Wrexham.

Fellow Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer also appears in the film, making an appearance as a bartender in the background of a scene.

The new Deadpool v Wolverine film, also starring Hugh Jackman, was released in the UK on 25 July.

