Sprinter Jeremiah Azu hoping to make Wales proud in Olympics first for 50 years

The Olympic Village in Paris is a long way from his home in Rumney in Cardiff.

But Welsh sprinting has had an even longer journey to make it to this year's games.

This Saturday, Jeremiah Azu will become the first Welsh sprinter to compete in the 100m at an Olympic Games in half a century.

It's a challenge he hopes he can rise to.

"I'm super excited, an Olympic Games only comes around once every four years," the 23-year-old athlete says.

"It's taken me my whole career to reach this point so I'm just focusing on what's in front of me.

"Everything that's happened up until this point has allowed me to be here so I'm grateful for the journey that I've been on."

He has arrived in the Olympic Village ahead of his race this weekend, and is then sticking around for the 4x100m relay.

"It's starting to feel real, I've been wearing the kit, I'm excited to get.

"The atmosphere is great, everyone's super supportive, super friendly, which is all you can really ask for."

This summer, Azu became the only Welsh sprinter in history to run sub-10 seconds, a milestone in the sport.

At 23 years old, he is the only Welsh athlete in Team GB's athletics contingent, and is carrying a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

"I've got to treat it like it's just another race," he says. "The title shouldn't make me want to do any different.

"In my mind I'm just going to be telling myself it's just another 100m, your family are there supporting you, just go out and enjoy it.

"I want to have good memories from these championships.

"To everyone in Wales, thank you for supporting me, thank you for believing in me.

"I hope I can make you guys proud carrying the Welsh flag, it's been half a century since we've had a Welshman representing us so I hope you guys accept me and are proud when you see me on that screen."

You can watch Jeremiah Azu compete in the men's 100m heats at 9.35am on Saturday, 3 August, with the final medal race on Sunday, 4 August, at 8.50pm.

