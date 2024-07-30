A pick-your-own-fruit business has issued a plea on social media asking visitors to stop eating their strawberries before paying for them, saying it has been "significantly impacting" their "small family business."

Vale Pick Your Own, based in Bonvilston in the Vale of Glamorgan, claimed it had spotted a "concerning trend" on social media of people allegedly eating strawberries in the field before paying for them.

In a post on Facebook, Vale Pick Your Own said that although eating strawberries before paying for them may seem harmless to some, it is "equivalent to taking products without paying in a shop or eating without paying in a café."

'Pick-your-own' farms have been become more and more popular in recent years.

The business model invites visitors to a farm or field where they can pick their own flowers, fruit or vegetables, and pay afterwards for what they have picked.

Farmers and business owners have been opening up fields across Wales hoping to entice customers to buy their produce, marketing it as a fun family activity with an 'Instagrammable' backdrop.

In the post, Vale Pick Your Own said it had planted enough strawberries "to ensure we can stay open 6 days a week," but they have been forced to close early after running out of the fruit.

The business added: "If we see anyone eating strawberries in the fields, we’ll regrettably have to ask you to leave."

