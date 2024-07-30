Wales' only working windmill is up and running again after a five-year restoration project.

At 250-years-old, Melin Llynon mill in Llanddeusant, on Anglesey has been given new life.

It had been dormant since 2016, but after an investment of more than £20,000 from Richard Holt, a former London pastry chef, it's back to it's former glory.

There used to be fifty windmills on Anglesey- but now this is the last one in the whole of Wales.

Now the former Miller, Lloyd Jones, who was employed by the council from 1999 until it's closure in 2016 has returned to run things.

"I think it's a privilege to come back and work here" he said.

"I'm the only miller working a traditional windmill in Wales.

"The mill's been stagnant for the last nine or ten years so it's coming back to life now."

"It's a living being, when she comes to life and she moves, it's a working machine, living person."

Not only has he come back, but he has an apprentice too- Ryan Wallace- who he hopes will continue the tradition of milling on Ynys Mon.

"You look around the island and you see husks of what this mill was" says Ryan.

"When the gears are turning, it sounds like it's breathing, then when you're bringing the bags up, you're getting the heartbeat of it, and you can't describe it.

"It's a symphony and if one thing goes wrong, you hear it."

