Great Britain's Matt Richards has become Wales' first medallist of the Paris 2024 Olympics after sealing a silver medal in the men's 200m Freestyle on Monday night.

The 21-year-old, who won relay gold in Tokyo four years ago, faced a challenge after having qualified seventh fastest in the semi-finals.

That qualification put him in lane one at La Defense Arena.

Despite the outer lane odds stacked against him, Richards was second at halfway and behind only Germany's Lukas Mertens, who was seeking a freestyle double after winning the 400m and led for three-quarters of the race before running out of steam and finishing fifth.

In a dramatic finish, Richards missed out on the Olympic gold by just two hundredths of a second after he was just edged out by Romania’s David Popovici.

Matthew Richards celebrates with his silver medal on the podium at the Paris La Defense Arena. Credit: PA Images

“I thought I had got it,” Richards told the BBC. “It felt as if I had touched it first. The time says differently. It is not a sport that is up for debate, it is black and white.

"I can’t be too disappointed with that. My first individual at an Olympic games so to come away with a silver is great. But to be two one hundredths off gold is excruciatingly frustrating.

"It wasn’t my best finish, I would be lying if I said it was fantastic. We move on, we get better and try to get it next time.”

Richards, who qualified for this event at the expense of defending Olympic champion Tom Dean, claimed Team GB’s sixth medal of the games so far on Monday.

The individual and relay events are continuing, with Richards hoping to turn the tables on Popovici across the 100m distance, with the heats starting on Tuesday morning.

Richards thought he had touched first in a dramatic finish but it was Popovici celebrating gold when they turned to look at the result. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile in the evening session, Richards and Team GB are defending champions and firm favourites for the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

“I probably needed to be more in the middle of the race than that tonight and, again, that’s down to my error last night in the semi-finals, I left that a little bit too fine,” Richards said.

“But it wasn’t meant to be. To get a silver medal is still fantastic, I’ve got a lot more to do this week, there’s still a lot of races, we’ll go again.

“There’s lots of lessons I can learn from the racing, I loved every minute of that tonight, it was a proper dogfight and a real battle that came down to the finish.

“I didn’t quite get my hand on the wall fast enough, David did, he earned that win. I’ll do everything I can to spin it round the other way in the 100.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...