Credit: Gwent Police

Two men have been banned from driving after injuring a taxi driver while racing down a dual carriageway in Magor.

The pair from Newport have been banned from driving for two years.

The two men, aged 21 and 22, caused a collision on 16 October 2022 during an illegal car meet on the A4810 near Magor.

Officers were called to reports of a three-car collision between a grey Skoda, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volkswagen Polo.

The taxi was not involved in the earlier race.

Both men appeared for sentencing before Cardiff Crown Court on Monday 29 July after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The officer in the case, PC Matthew Davies, said the incident could have been a lot worse.

“It is more through luck than judgement that the resulting injuries caused by these two defendants was not more severe; there can be no excuses for deciding to drive as dangerously as this.

“The victim in this case will live with the impact of their reckless decisions for many years to come, and our thoughts remain with them as they recover from the serious injuries sustained in the collision.

“Let this case be a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel - please think before you drive.

“Think not only of yourself, but your family, your friends, your loved ones and most importantly those you could hurt and the lives you could change by driving dangerously.”

Both received suspended prison sentences for two years and were also disqualified from driving for two years respectively.

