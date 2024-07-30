People in south Wales are being urged to report any cases of anti-social behaviour (ASB) as the police try and find new solutions to crack down on this type of crime.

South Wales Police is launching its 'Project Pinpoint' campaign, which it hopes will allow them to gather data on ASB regarding how and where it is happening.

The force then aims to use the data to find targeted solutions with the community to help tackle the problem.

South Wales Police say the project 'aims to tackle ASB head-on, through positive engagement, while fostering stronger connections within the community.'

It says its targeted approach has had success in Bridgend following a spate of ASB at a carpark in the town.

The force says the site had become a hotspot for ASB and using data it obtained from people reporting the issue, they were able to pinpoint multiple car parks across Bridgend, where the issue was happening.

This then led to Sergeant Dan Parry from South Wales Police to reach out to the Ospreys Rugby Club to help try and combat the issue.

The organisation, along with Bridgend Youth Support and South Wales Police were able to develop an initiative for young people to play touch rugby in urban areas like car parks.

The 'TACKLE After Dark' project is said to have helped result in a 66% decline in ASB reports in Bridgend.

Sgt Parry said: “This initiative demonstrates the importance of reporting anti-social behaviour.

"Because ASB was reported, we’ve been able to implement a scheme – in this case working with Ospreys in the Community – to ensure that sort of behaviour is tackled, while also making sure young people aren’t forgotten about and have something fulfilling to do with their time.

"Within the first five weeks of the project with TACKLE after Dark, they engaged with 107 individuals. In six months, reports of anti-social behaviour in Bridgend dropped, from 172 reported calls to 57 reported calls.

"Every report made really does count."

South Wales Police & Crime Commissioner Emma Wools said: "We have been extremely successful in our bids to the Home Office Safer Streets Fund and the allocation of £1million towards community safety initiatives is an endorsement of the strong partnership working we have in South Wales.

"We have worked closely with local authorities and other partners to identify the drivers of local problems and how best to tackle them together.

"We can achieve far more by working together which is why it is so important for those who are experiencing anti-social behaviour to report these issues so we can focus our efforts and resources where they are needed most.

"Project Pinpoint, which is funded by Safer Streets, aims to raise awareness of the importance of reporting anti-social behaviour so we can make a positive difference and make our communities safer for everyone.”

South Wales police say Project Pinpoint, is being piloted in Bridgend and will run for the remainder of the year. It says other community focused initiatives will also be happening across South Wales to tackle ASB.

