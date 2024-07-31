Cardiff University 'actively reviewing' Huw Edwards honours after guilty plea

Cardiff University is "actively reviewing" Huw Edwards' honours after his appearance in Westminster Magistrates' Court today.

The former BBC presenter admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: "In light of a guilty plea, Cardiff University is actively reviewing procedures in relation to the honorary fellowship award and his position as an honorary professor. We have no further comment on the matter."

In 2003, Edwards was made an honorary fellow of the University of Wales and in 2007 he became an honorary professor of Journalism at Cardiff University.

His profile on Cardiff University's 'People' page has been taken down.

Today, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard the 62-year-old had been involved in online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021, who sent him 377 sexual images, of which 41 were indecent images of children.

The bulk of these, 36, were sent during a two-month period.

On February 2, 2021 the man asked whether what he was sending was too young, in response to which Edwards told him not to send any underage images, the court heard.

The indecent images that were sent included seven category A, the worst, 12 category B, and 22 category C.

Of the category A images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine, the court was told.

Edwards was bailed and will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...