Welsh swimmer Matt Richards' father has said it was a "privilege" to watch his son make Olympic "history" on Tuesday [30 July].

The 21-year-old, who was born in England but swims for Wales, swam as part of the men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay team, winning and retaining the gold medal.

The same four-man team, consisting of James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott had previously won Olympic gold in the relay at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The quartet stood atop the podium after edging out the United States by 1.35 seconds.

Simon Richards from Cardiff was in Paris watching his son Matt's gold medal finish.

The proud father had decorated his house in anticipation of the 2024 Olympics and was "belting out God Save the King" following his son's history-making win.

This is the first time a swimming team has defended an Olympic relay title with the same four team members.

A “very special group of young men”, said Richards' father. Credit: PA

He said: "Never in Olympic history have four individuals ever retained Olympic gold in a swimming relay.

“Countries have done it, but never the same four swimmers. It’s incredible that our son has done that with his friends.”

He added that he was proud of his son's team, labelling them a “very special group of young men”.

“It’s absolutely amazing and such a privilege to be in the arena to watch,” he said.

“Matt and Duncan and James and Tom have achieved history tonight.”

Matt Richards won silver in the men's 200m freestyle. Credit: PA

Matt Richards had come within two-hundredths of a second of winning the individual event, settling instead for silver.

The swimmer said: "It’s a privilege and an honour to be a part of that team with those four boys.

"We are the first team in history in any relay event at the Olympics to defend the title with the same four people and that’s pretty special. Who knows about the other boys but let’s go for the three-peat."

