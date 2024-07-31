A body has been found in the River Taff in Cardiff, South Wales Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Taff Embankment at around 11:15am on Wednesday morning.

It is not yet known who the person was or how they died but police said the death is being treated as "unexplained".

A police spokesperson said: “South Wales Police was called just before 11:15am today (31st July) to reports of a body in the River Taff at the Taff Embankment.

"The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The death at this moment is being treated as unexplained.”

The Taff embankment was closed in both directions between the Coedcae Street exit and Aber Street exit with the police asking people to avoid the area.

