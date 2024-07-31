Parts of Wales could be hit by thunderstorms this week as hot and humid weather continues into Thursday (1 August) across the country.

The news comes after Tuesday (30 July) was provisionally the warmest day of the year so far in the UK, with a temperature of 32°C recorded at Kew Gardens and Heathrow in England.

Temperatures will remain warm this week, with a high of 28°C expected on Thursday, before cooling off slightly to mid and low 20s for the end of the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Wales throughout Thursday, with parts of the south east of England advised they could also see some thunder on Wednesday.

Meteorologist at the Met Office, Becky Mitchell, said: “The heat and humidity we’ve got across England and Wales is going to spark off some thundery showers on Wednesday and Thursday so we’ve got some yellow weather warnings in force.

”There is a risk of flooding on Thursday afternoon in some parts of the country, but the thunderstorms will be “quite hit and miss.”

The Met Office said Thursday afternoon could see 50 to 100mm of rain in a few hours in some spots, which is more than a month’s worth of rainfall.

The heat is not set to last into the weekend as temperatures are expected to return to the mid-20s in the south as a band of rain moves through the country on Saturday.

To cope with warm evenings, the Met Office has urged Britons to keep their homes as cool as possible.

Official advice said: “Overnight temperatures are going to be very high so it’s quite hard to cool houses down in that situation because you don’t have the relief overnight and temperatures dropping.

“If you can open your windows at night, try to let some of the cooler air in and keep curtains or blinds shut during the day”.

