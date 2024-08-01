The National Eisteddfod will kick off this Saturday, 3 August, as tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to Pontypridd.

The week-long festival changes location yearly, with 2024's event taking place in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the Eisteddfod:

What is it?

The National Eisteddfod is said to be the largest cultural festival of its kind in Europe and offers a stage for people across the country to showcase their talents through the Welsh language.

It is also a chance to enjoy cultural events and performances; from music to dance to writing. It showcases Welsh arts and promotes the use and practice of the Welsh language.

The main events are held on the Maes, however gigs will also take place in a number of local venues.

Maes B, described as "the official afterdark little brother of the Eisteddfod", featuring "late night performances by over 30 of the main Welsh language bands, artists and DJs", will be held on the outskirts of Pontypridd.

Where is it?

Typically, the Eisteddfod is held in more rural areas, but this year the site will be at the heart of Pontypridd town, in the Ynysangharad War Memorial Park.

The site, referred to as the 'Maes', has strong ties to the Welsh language as it is where the iconic Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau anthem was written and composed almost 200 years ago.

How do I get there?

Transport for Wales said it is "working closely with the Eisteddfod and the local council to ensure that you can plan your journey and have the option to leave the car at home."

So here's what you need to know if you're travelling by:

Train

Transport for Wales' website states that "within the South Wales metro area", they are "providing additional trains during the Eisteddfod event to travel from Cardiff to Pontypridd until the event finishes each evening".

Pontypridd railway station is a five-minute walk to/from the Maes and a 25-minute walk to/from Maes B.

You can take a direct train from Cardiff Central to Merthyr Tydfil, Aberdare and Treherbert as they all stop in Pontypridd.

If you are travelling from the directions of Bridgend, Barry Island, Penarth or Rhymney, you will need to change trains at Cardiff Queen Street or Cardiff Central to reach Pontypridd.

From Cardiff Bay or Cardiff Queen Street, you can also use the new Cardiff Bay to Pontypridd service. Treforest and Trehafod railway stations are also nearby.

Travellers should be aware that stations are expected to be busy during the event, especially through Cardiff on the weekend of August 9 when there is a stadium concert in the city.

Bus

Pontypridd bus station is a five-minute walk from the Maes and is served by local and regional bus services.

From outside the local area, you can reach Pontypridd directly on the bus from Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent.

Foot / bike

Those who live locally are being advised to walk or cycle to the festival using the designated walking and cycling routes around the town.

The Taff Trail along the banks of the River Taff from Cardiff to Pontypridd is also a great walking or cycling route.

Park and ride

There will be two park and ride sites (north and south of Pontypridd) which will be open from Saturday, 3 August, to Saturday, 10 August.

They will run frequently, and for free, from 7am to midnight between the car parks and the Maes.

Car

As there is no event parking near the Maes, organisers are encouraging those with cars to use the free park and ride services. There is no event parking near the Maes, except disabled parking.

Event-goers have been warned that roads are expected to be much busier than usual during the week.

Because of this, it is strongly advised that people avoid driving into the town centre.

Accessibility

There will be limited disabled parking available at Catherine Street Car Park (CF37 2TB).

This will be managed by the Eisteddfod and access will be restricted to those with a blue badge.

Transport for Wales added: "Those with restricted mobility arriving by car are advised to use Park and Ride North (Abercynon) where a low-floor vehicle will transfer you to the festival."

Tickets

Tickets will be available to purchase at the Maes, as well as on the Eisteddfod's website.

Adult (19-65) - £23

Pensioner (66+) - £22

Young person (16-18) - £18

Child (5-15) - £12

Family: 1 Adult, 2 Children - £35

Family: 2 Adults, 2 Children - £58

Evening-only tickets are also available and differ from day ticket prices. If you want to visit during the evenings, arrive before 9pm and purchase your ticket upon arrival.

The Maes is open from 8am and last entry is at 9pm.

