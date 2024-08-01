Former Wales rugby star Mike Phillips has been banned from the road for two years after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

The ex-scrum-half, who won 99 international caps for Wales and the British & Irish Lions, was found to be three times over the legal limit when he was arrested in Llanwrtyd Wells on July 7.

A breathalyser recorded a reading of 108mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath with the legal limit being 35mcg.

Phillips' case was heard at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 31, with the 41-year-old – who lives in Dubai – pleading guilty to drink-driving.

He gave his full name as William Mike Phillips and provided an address at Station Road, St Clears, Carmarthenshire. The court heard that he had been driving an Audi A4 at the time of the offence.

Following his guilty plea magistrates banned the former Scarlets, Cardiff, and Ospreys back from driving for 25 months. However he can reduce this by completing a drink-driving awareness course.

Phillips was also fined £1,153 while he must also pay a £461 surcharge and £85 in costs.

The Carmarthen-born player is Wales' most capped scrum-half ever with 94 while he scored 10 tries over the course of his international career including one for the Lions. He won three Six Nations Championships, including two Grand Slams, while he also appeared at two World Cups.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...