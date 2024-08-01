Mural of Huw Edwards removed from his hometown

A mural of Huw Edwards has been removed from his home village just outside Llanelli.

The former BBC presenter pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.

The portrait, which was part of a larger mural, was on the underpass in the village of Llangennech, where Edwards grew up.

It was first unveiled in 2023 after taking a year to paint by artist Steve Jenkins.

The painting of Edwards now painted over, it was part of artwork showing the village's history. Credit: WalesOnline/Media Wales

However, Mr Jenkins has confirmed that the portrait of Edwards has been removed in the wake of his offences, saying it was the "right thing to do".

Mr Jenkins has become renowned for his artwork in the area, including a tribute to The Queen and to Wales’ mining history in Cefneithin.

Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that Edwards, 62, had been involved in an online chat with an adult man on WhatsApp between December 2020 and August 2021, who sent him 377 sexual images, of which 41 were indecent images of children.

The bulk of these, 36, were sent during a two-month period.

62-year-old arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Credit: PA

On 2 February 2021 the man asked whether what he was sending was too young, in response to which Edwards told him not to send any underage images.

The indecent images that were sent included seven category A, the worst, 12 category B, and 22 category C.

Of the category A images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine, the court was told.

It has emerged that the adult man Edwards had been speaking to was 25-year-old convicted paedophile Alex Williams.

Edwards was bailed and is due to be sentenced on 16 September.

