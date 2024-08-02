Play Brightcove video

There has been a Post Office in Meliden for more than a century. But this week marked the end of an era.

Dennis and Meryl O'Donnell have run the Post Office for 40 years but now they have decided it is time to retire.

Locals gathered outside to give them a send-off and thank them for their dedication to the community.

They were given three cheers but there were also shouts of "don't go!"

The closure of the sub post office leaves a hole in village life.

Villagers in Meliden, near Prestatyn, said a fond farewell to the couple retiring. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Customer after customer told ITV Cymru Wales that the loss was devastating for them.

Ann Wilkinson said it meant everything to the community.

"Everybody is gutted that it is closing," she said. "It should have been here forever."

The closure means that it won't be just a matter of popping down the road to get cash out or send and receive parcels.

"But they have earned a happy retirement," she said.

One lady said: "I just don't know what I will do.

"When you come here there is always a friendly chat and help when you need it."

Dennis and Mary closed their business after 40 years.

Another customer added: "It is another nail in the coffin of village life. It is very sad."

Dennis said the turbulence surrounding the industry had scared people off from the idea of buying into the business.

Dennis continued: "It is the best thing you can do for a living, but it should award you a living, but it doesn't. You can lose a lot of money very quickly. Times have changed."

He believes there are also bigger issues at stake with people moving away from using cash, a trend he strongly believes is a negative one for individuals and society in general.

He has been thanked by the Post Office for his long service. They have wished him a well-earned retirement.

