Footage shows car speeding away after 'shots fired' in Cardiff

Footage from Media Wales

Police are investigating after a video emerged online appearing to show shots being fired from a car in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said officers are investigating the incident, which took place on Heol Pant Y Deri, Caerau.

The footage shows the car, believed to be a white BMW 1 Series, speed off after firing what seems to be three gunshots.

Discussing the incident, Inspector Ben Davies said: "Nobody was harmed and there is no apparent damage to property at the location, which has been identified as Heol Pant Y Deri, Caerau."We understand the concern this type of incident causes – after all gun crime is extremely rare in Cardiff and across south Wales. Local officers are in the area speaking to residents."He continued that the investigation is underway in order to "determine whether or not a real firearm was discharged".

He added: "Either way a serious offence has been committed and anybody who has information is urged to get in touch quoting reference 2400257249."

