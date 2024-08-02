Cardiff Council has removed a plaque honouring Huw Edwards at Cardiff Castle after he admitted to having indecent images of children.

The former BBC presenter pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Visitors to Cardiff Castle will no longer have access to an audio guide narrated by the disgraced presenter, or see a plaque in his honour previously installed there.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The plaque on the Cardiff Castle Interpretation Centre has been removed and the audio guide discontinued. Cardiff Council is looking at options for a replacement narration.”

It comes as a mural of Edwards in his home village has been painted over.

The mural of the disgraced ex-TV presenter has been painted over. Credit: Media Wales

The artwork was part of a bigger mural unveiled in the presenter’s home village of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, in 2023.

Artist Steve Jenkins is said to have painted over the portrait on Tuesday after it was announced Edwards had been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

Edwards later admitted having 41 indecent images of children, with seven being of the most serious type, sent to him by a convicted paedophile.

62-year-old arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Credit: PA

“It’s such a shame to have to do it but charges like that are disgraceful,” Mr Jenkins, from Llanelli, told the BBC after painting over the artwork.

“I feel deeply saddened to have to remove it as the whole village loved it when it was first done.

“I was given the topic of the village to base the mural on and we thought it would be nice if Huw was included.”

The artwork featured alongside many eye-catching murals designed by the local artist to freshen up an underpass, which Edwards had visited after it was completed.

“It was lovely, he brought his mum along to see it and that’s why this is such a bitter pill to swallow,” Mr Jenkins told the BBC.

