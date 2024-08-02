An artist has created a unique mural to celebrate the National Eisteddfod heading to Pontypridd.

The last time the National Eisteddfod came to Rhondda Cynon Taf was in 1893.

Artist Tom Llewelyn, known as Tee2Sugars, was commissioned by the Eisteddfod to create the piece to celebrate the occasion.

The inspiration behind this is four poems which were written and commissioned by the Eisteddfod, all of which are based on the national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

The mural is part of a project which has been created by the National Eisteddfod.

Rhondda Cynon Taf was the home of the anthem’s composers, the father and son, Evan and James James. The mural is on the wall of their old home on Mill Street, in Pontypridd.

Tom said the opportunity to create the mural has been like “painting on a stage in front of thousands and thousands of people”.

While the mural shows an older man and his daughter, he revealed that it is based on a photo he took of his own wife and daughter, which he edited for the final painting.

As well as showing the different generations, Tee2Sugars also explained that the mural is "all about the people of the Rhondda and Pontypridd being entwined with the landscape and the River Taff, which is at the centre of the piece." As well as the River Taff, iconic local landmarks such as Castell Coch and the Rhondda Heritage Park also occupy part of the mural, alongside famous Welsh symbols of the daffodil and dragon.

"It represents the people and the landscape. It's probably the Welshest mural I've done in a long time," he added.

A soundscape has also been created to accompany the mural, which was created by Screentales from Treherbert, capturing conversations with children from primary schools in the Eisteddfod’s catchment area.

These conversations will be heard interwoven with various musical renditions of the anthem by individuals and local choirs in the form of a special soundscape.

Geraint James, a descendant of the Jamesses, is heard on the soundscape saying that the anthem words are believed to have been created as a response to a letter from two of Evan’s brothers who encouraged members of the family to leave Wales and emigrate to the United States.

To hear the soundscape, you will be able to scan the QR code which is on the mural itself to hear it on your mobile phone.

At 7.30pm on Saturday, 10 August, there will be an opportunity to hear the soundscape in the pavilion on the Eisteddfod site, followed by a performance of a new musical commission, 'Gwlad' by Eilir Owen Griffiths.

The words of 'Gwlad' are a combination of poems written by local poets, Mari George, Christine James, Delwyn Siôn and Aneurin Karadog. The piece will be performed by a vocal ensemble of former Eisteddfod winners, as well as a chamber orchestra of musicians from Sinfonia Cymru and the National Youth Orchestra of Wales.

The soundscape is also available to listen on the Eisteddfod’s YouTube channel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...