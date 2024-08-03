Play Brightcove video

ITV Cymru Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry has the story.

Homeowners are still waiting for botched insulation to be removed more than two years after funding was granted to complete the work.

More than a hundred houses in Bridgend county were damaged by insulation installed as part of an energy efficiency drive over a decade ago.

Residents in Caerau near Maesteg say they've endured damp, mouldy and cold conditions ever since.

Bridgend council says it's now preparing the work on all 104 properties affected, even though only 25 of them had the insulation installed by the council.

12 years ago Geraint Goodgridge's grandmother had insulation installed in their house.

It was supposed to reduce her heating bill, but he says rather than making lives easier it's ruined them.

"I've had to knock the porch down, re-do it all and there's still damp coming though", said Geraint.

"It's just a waste of money really. It's not ok for an 86 year-old woman."

Geraint’s granmother passed away a year ago. He doesn’t want to move in until the damp is fixed - and there’s still no date for when that might happen.

Geraint explained: "It's crazy, I'm working just to get work done on the house that the council have caused."

In 2022, the Welsh Government committed more than £2.6 million to make repairs to homes in the area, while Bridgend council said they would contribute £800,000.

But residents are concerned works may still not begin until next year.

Ritchie Humphreys has lived just down the road from Geraint for 60 years. He says dealing with the effects of the botched insulation is getting more difficult.

"We thought our life would be tidy now but it's just stress. It's 13 years and we still can't see the finishing line with it", he said.

"Trying to preserve the house by redecorating it yearly is costing a lot of money and it's getting to a stage now where we can't do it - we're not physically able to do it."

Bridgend Council says it has completed all retrofit assessments at each eligible property since Welsh Government funding was secured in March 2023 for the Caerau Wall Insulation Scheme.

In March 2024, it appointed contractor Warmworks to deliver repair works across all of the 104 eligible properties.

A council statement said: "Pre-construction work is now underway and Warmworks are liaising directly with each householder to make necessary arrangements so that the works can be carried out as efficiently as possible and with a minimum of disruption.

"This includes actions such as organising the temporary removal of garden furniture and other items to accommodate scaffolding, or working alongside National Grid Electricity Distribution to safely remove and reattach power supplies on each house.

"The repair works will remove existing internal and external wall insulation, and install all-new, high-quality insulation that will ensure residents can benefit from the energy efficiency that was promised by the original schemes.

"As this is not a one-size-fits-all project, the scale of work required at each property has to meet different specific needs.

"While this involves a significant amount of detailed planning and preparation, residents are being kept regularly informed about progress, and every effort is being made to ensure the works can be completed as quickly and as thoroughly as possible."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We have awarded £2.65million of grant funding to Bridgend County Borough Council to undertake remedial works on affected homes. A fully accredited contractor has been appointed and mobilisation works are underway."

