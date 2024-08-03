Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu was disqualified for a false start in the first of the men’s 100m heats at the Stade de France.

Azu, the 2022 European bronze medallist, was making his Olympic debut in Paris after in May becoming the first Welshman to run sub 10 seconds in 100m.

He's the only Welsh athlete involved in the track and field events.

He remained on the track discussing the decision with officials before the heat, won by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson in 10.00, began without him.

Mozambique's Steven Sabino was also disqualified for a false start.

