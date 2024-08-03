Play Brightcove video

Peaceful protests were held outside the Senedd today following the deaths of three young girls in Southport near Liverpool.

Around 200 people were there representing various different organisations along with members of the public.

Demonstrations were expected across the UK after violence in Southport and rioting in Sunderland.

Luke, a student attending, said events in England were "very concerning. It's a nonsensical excuse to push racism."

One of the organisers from Stand Up to Racism, Hussein Said said some people had felt scared seeing some of those events.

"It's not nice. Whatsapps have been sent in our muslim community saying stay indoors. There's fear. It is worrying, but there's strength in numbers."

Faaiza Bashir said "I'm here today because I wanted to show my solidarity for the victims in Southport and for solidarity in Cardiff because we're such a lovely beautiful multicultural community"

Nelly Adams said "Wales is a nation of Sanctuary. As a muslim woman who wears a hijab I've been subjected to racism for as long as I can remember. This level of treatment stems from the fascists."

A peaceful vigil was also held by a group called Save our Children outside the Senedd. They said they were there to "show our support to the children who died in Southport."

Natalie from Cardiff said "I think our children matter too, as much as everyone else's.

"We're not here for any trouble, we're here for a vigil to show our respects to the families and children that have gone through this horrific time.

When asked if she was upset at being described by some in the crowd as far-right she said "yes, we're far from far right."

Buildings across the North West have been lit up pink in memory of those killed in the Southport attack.

More demonstrations are planned in the Welsh capital tomorrow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...