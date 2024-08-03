Gwent Police are renewing an appeal to find a man who disappeared more than 11 and a half years ago, on his 36th birthday.

Kyle Vaughan, from Newbridge, was last seen at quarter to midnight on December 30th 2012.

The Car he was driving, a silver Peugoet 306, was involved in a single vehicle collision on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca.

At the time a missing person's enquiry was launched which later became a murder investigation.

Eight people were arrested and all released without charge.

Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Brain said:

“Our enquiries into what happened to Kyle before his disappearance is one of our most extensive investigations to date and it remains ongoing.

“We remain in regular contact with his family and our major incident team continue to investigate any details received from the public about Kyle.

“Kyle’s family have never given up hope of finding out what happened to him and we believe that someone still may have details which could be beneficial to our investigation.

“If this is you, then we’re keen to hear from you to assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel that piece of information it is.”

