Man arrested after firearms incident in Cardiff

A 34-year-old man from Caerau has been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

South Wales Police say officers were called just before 11:20pm on Thursday, August 1, to a report of a firearm being discharged on Heol Pant Y Deri, in Caerau, Cardiff.

Footage on social media shows the car speed off after firing what seems to be four gunshots.

