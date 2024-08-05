Should dogs be banned from the beach at Swansea Bay over the summer?

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Dean Thomas-Welch reports.

Residents in Swansea are being consulted on a proposal to ban dogs from the beach at Swansea Bay during the summer months.

Swansea has more than a dozen of beaches where dogs are welcomed all year round.

But Swansea Bay may not be one of them for much longer, with a consultation currently ongoing in which the council is seeking residents' views.

Around 500 respondents have already had their say, and the local authority says the feedback so far has been mixed.

The council wants people to give them their ideas to make sure they get the decision right the first time. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

As part of Swansea Council's aim to provide canine beaches and to ensure dog owners keep to specific sections of the beach, a bylaw was introduced in 1991.

The bylaw excludes dogs from specific beaches on Gower and sections of Swansea Bay between the months of May and September, and excludes dogs from the beach from the West Pier to the eastern edge of the slip opposite the Swansea Municipal Baths.

A second bylaw was introduced in 1998 excluding dogs from the slip opposite West Cross Inn to the beach access point opposite Sketty Lane.

The council says it wants "people to give them their ideas to make sure they get the decision right the first time, as they want people's views will be respected".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...