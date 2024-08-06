Play Brightcove video

ITV Waless' Joanne Gallacher takes a look at the controversial plans and the impact it will have on those in the area.

It is peak tourist season at seaside towns and beauty spots across Wales and of those visiting the country, some may dream of one day having a permanent base here for their holidays.

But that's about to get more difficult in Gwynedd, where the council is going ahead with a controversial initiative to force people to get planning permission for a second home or short-term let.

The local authority says it has a huge housing crisis and as a result, has become the first county in Wales to issue an Article 4 direction.

Supporters of the council's plans say the policy is vital to maintain local housing stock and to ensure young people are able to stay in the communities where they grew up. They say people can no longer afford to live in their home towns, while many properties go unused for much of the year.

Independent Councillor and Gwynedd resident, John Brynmor Hughes said: "Article 4 is seeing more people think that they're not welcome here" Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

But opponents would argue that this won't be answer all the area's problems.

Independent Councillor and Gwynedd resident, John Brynmor Hughes said: "Article 4 is seeing more people think: 'Well, we're not welcome here. Time to move, time to go.' It is a shame as people have been coming down here for generations and now I'm seeing them go and it's sad."

Locals fear they will be driven out, leaving Abersoch with little tourism and less job prospects.

Gwynedd resident Glenis Bisson said: " I have lost sales and I've lost them because of Article 4 coming in. How does that make me feel? Angry. But that wasn't my first emotion. It was desolation."

What is Article 4?

Play Brightcove video

If you own a home, you have some basic rights to make changes to it, and these are called Permitted Development Rights.

Under these rules, you can make changes like building a small extension or making your home a shared house for up to six people without asking for planning permission.

The local authority says it has a huge housing crisis and as a result has become the first county in Wales to issue an Article 4 direction. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In Wales, second homes and holiday homes have different classifications from regular residential homes:

If the house is a main or only property, it is classified as Class C3,

If the house is a second home and occupied for 183 days or fewer, it is classified as Class C5,

If the house is a holiday home which is rented out for short periods, it is classified as Class C6.

The Welsh Government brought in these classifications to control the number of second homes in holiday hotspots.

Article 4 is a planning rule that local authorities can bring in to take away a particular permitted development right, in a particular location. That means you would have to apply for planning permission.

What does the council say?

Gwynedd Council leader Dyfrig Siencyn said of Article 4: "This is something we have been calling for for many years, for decades.

"This now gives us an opportunity to do that in order to control the substantial growth in short-term lets and second homes in places like Gwynedd.

"It will give us an element of control on the use of dwellings in our county.

Gwynedd Council leader Dyfrig Siencyn said of Article 4: "This is something we have been calling for for many years, for decades. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Our housing stock has dropped because we are losing housing stock to second homes and short-term lets. Airbnb has been a great part of that.

"It's one more opportunity for us to have some control on that second-home issue, which prevents local people from gaining access to the property market."

Asked for his message to opponents of Article 4, he said: "There are many people opposed to Article 4, and we've had an enormous response to the consultation last year. We have gone through those responses very carefully indeed, meticulously so, and we've classified them into themes and we have sought to respond to them in a logical manner.

In Wales, second homes and holiday homes have different classifications from regular residential homes. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"When we think that we need further information or advice, we have gone out to seek that.

"We have looked at the effect of similar situations to Article 4, for instance in Edinburgh, to see if it has effect on the market, etc.

"We believe we have answered the questions that have been posed by that consultation, and we believe there is insufficient evidence to show that it will have the effect that they fear."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...