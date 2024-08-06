Huw Edwards may lose Eisteddfod honour

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards looks set to lose an honour previously issued to him at the National Eisteddfod after he admitted last week to having indecent images of children.

A "process" has begun following calls to remove Edwards as a member of the Gorsedd of the Bards – one of the highest accolades in Welsh public life.

It comes as the veteran broadcaster pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to three charges of making indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

A National Eisteddfod spokesperson said: "A process has begun and it is not appropriate for Gorsedd Cymru to make any further comment until the process has been completed."

Nearly a week on from Huw Edwards' court appearance, a number of institutions and organisations he was previously affiliated to in Wales have been taking actions to disassociate themselves from him.

Edwards has already lost his position as vice-president of the National Churches Trust, and Cardiff and Bangor Universities said they are reviewing honours granted to him in the past.

Plaques were removed from Cardiff Castle and a mural was painted over in his hometown of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire.

People who've made significant contributions to Welsh life are inducted into the Gorsedd of Bards. Credit: PA Images

Speculation had been mounting around what the Eisteddfod will do after he was inducted to the Gorsedd in 2022.

The induction into the Gorsedd recognises individuals for their achievements and their commitment to the Welsh language, Wales and its local communities.

They are usually given to those who have succeeded in the fields of law, science, sports, journalism, media, local or national activities or the arts.

They can also be awarded to people who have passed special Gorsedd examinations, have achieved a degree in Welsh, Music or a subject in the medium of Welsh, or have won one of the main competitions at the Urdd Eisteddfod or National Eisteddfod.

Someone's status in the Gorsedd can be identified by the colour of their robes.

The National Eisteddfod is said to be the largest cultural festival of its kind in Europe and offers a stage for people to showcase their talents and celebrate Welsh language and culture.

The week-long National Eisteddfod changes location yearly, with 2024's event taking place in Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...