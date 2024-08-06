'It is the honour of my life': Eluned Morgan becomes First Minister of Wales

Play Brightcove video

"The grey suits are out": Eluned Morgan becomes the first woman to lead the Welsh Government

Eluned Morgan has officially been sworn in as the new First Minister of Wales.

She is the first woman to lead the Welsh government in its 25-year history and takes over from Vaughan Gething, who resigned after a turbulent four months in charge.

Baroness Morgan had been confirmed as leader of the Welsh Labour Party in July, but could not take over as First Minister without a vote in the Senedd.

She received the vote of 28 Senedd members, with the opposition parties, the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru voting for their own leaders.

Their votes totalled 27 but with the sole Lib Dem Senedd member Jane Dodds choosing to abstain from the vote, Baroness Morgan's leadership was confirmed.

Speaking to the Siambr, the new First Minister acknowledged the difficulty her party had faced in recent months.

She told the Senedd: “The last few weeks have been difficult and we have been through some turmoil. But we know that we are at our best when we work in unity as a party and as a nation.”

Eluned Morgan said her Government’s “focus will be firmly on Wales and its people, listening to what people want and delivering in every corner of this great nation”.

She also confirmed Huw Irranca-Davies would be her deputy first minister, describing him as “impressive”, adding: “I couldn’t ask for a more capable political partner.”

Eluned Morgan ran her bid alongside Huw Irranca-Davies, the current Rural Affairs Secretary. He is now the Deputy First Minister.

After the vote, Baroness Morgan stepped out of the Senedd's debating chamber to the song 'Girl on Fire' by Alicia Keys.

Referencing her role as the first woman to lead the Welsh Parliament, she described it as "the honour of my life", telling women watching "you need to know your potential is limitless."

Welsh opposition party leaders welcomed Eluned Morgan to the role but questioned about the future of the Welsh Government.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies urged the new First Minister to act quickly, saying: “You are the third first minister in this year and ultimately that obviously has had a very corrosive effect in the delivery of Government and the delivery of initiatives that the Government has brought forward here in Wales.”

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said his party would “wish her well today”.

But referencing the demises of Liz Truss and Humza Yousaf, he added: “We also remind her and her Government that in similar circumstances elsewhere the Labour hierarchy argued that multiple changes in leadership in Westminster and in Scotland undermines the democratic legitimacy of Government and demanded fresh elections.

“It is for Labour to explain why different rules should apply in Wales.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...