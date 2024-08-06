Police are investigating the alleged theft of hip replacements from a crematorium in Cardiff, with the council confirming that an employee has since been dismissed.

South Wales Police say an investigation is "ongoing" after orthopaedic implants were allegedly stolen from Thornhill Crematorium in Rhiwbina, north Cardiff.

It comes after there was "unauthorised entry" to the crematorium, during which two titanium orthopaedic joints were taken from a recycling container, Cardiff Council said.

A council spokesperson has apologised to bereaved families and anyone who has been upset by the revelation, saying that they have put measures in place to stop it happening in future.

Cardiff Council, which runs the crematorium in Thornhill Road, said it keeps the joints aside for recycling purposes and sells them each year to raise money for various charities.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “On being made aware of an unauthorised entry to the crematorium an investigation was conducted which led to a member of staff being suspended and subsequently dismissed.

“During this unauthorised visit two titanium orthopaedic joints were taken from a recycling container. These joints are kept aside for recycling purposes and are sold by the council every year raising money for various charities. Once they are set aside for recycling, they are not traceable to any person.

“These matters were reported to the police, and we are helping them with their investigation.

“We recognise the upset that this story might cause the bereaved who have used our services, but we want them to know we have carried out a thorough investigation which has led to the dismissal of a member of staff.

“It’s important to the council that our employees maintain the highest standards which has clearly not happened in this case. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to anyone who is caused upset or concern by this story and to assure everyone that measures have been put in place to stop anything like this happening again.”

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "An investigation into the alleged theft of orthopaedic implants at Thornhill Crematorium is currently ongoing."

