Communities throughout Rhondda Cynon Taff have been getting ready for months in preparation for the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

Among them are a group of residents in Efail Isaf who have been taking part in a decorating project, and local businesses have been competing in a window decorating competition.

Rhondda Cynon Taff council expects at least 160,000 visitors in Pontypridd during the Eisteddfod week, and it’s forecasted that it’ll boost the local economy by £16 million.

As part of the decorating project, the group in Efail Isaf have been working together by designing and painting several signs which have been placed around the town and its surrounding areas.

Local businesses have also been taking part of the celebrations by taking part in a window decorating competition. Credit: S4C

Students from Ysgol Garth Olwg; Elliw, Mari and Anwen have been helping in the Efail Isaf chapel.

Awen Rhys said: “We’re decorating our village to show people that we’re proud that the Eisteddfod has come to Pontypridd.”

“It’s nice to have the Eisteddfod so close, because when you travel to the Eisteddod, you don’t realise how much of a buzz there is around,'' said Elliw, another student from Ysgol Garth Olwg.

Mike West, who’s part of the group decorating Efail Isaf said: “the girls have been here for weeks doing their absolute best by painting pallets.”

The four are amongst many other residents and local businesses that have been lending a hand with preparations as they gear up for the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

When arriving at the Eisteddfod this year, visitors will be welcomed by signs like numerous creative dragons, which include some made from old tyres.

The last time the National Eisteddfod came to Pontypridd was 1893.

The winner of the competition and owner of Bizzie Lizzie, Alannah Hughes said the Eisteddfod is a once in a lifetime opportunity for her. Credit: S4C

As part of the collaboration with Your Ponty and the Eisteddfod, local businesses, who traditionally decorate their windows for Christmas, have been adorning their windows in preparation for the Eisteddfod.

Some businesses which are taking part include Bizzie Lizzie, KooKoo Madame and Martha’s Homestore, who are all looking forward to welcoming everyone to the town.

The winner of the competition and owner of Bizzie Lizzie, Alannah Hughes, said: "I have taken part in the competition as the Eisteddfod is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and my business.

"I hope that we as a business will benefit from the number of new visitors and meet new faces from near and far who will want to return to Pontypridd for many years to come."

The decorations in Bizzie Lizzie's window have come from a car boot sale in South Wales, where Alannah and her family visit weekly.

The window was painted by Naomi Davies, a local young woman, and Alannah's father helped decorate the rest.

