Mark Drakeford will take on the health brief in First Minister Eluned Morgan's Welsh Government cabinet, it has been announced.

The appointment of the former first minister, who stepped down from the top job this year to be succeeded by Vaughan Gething, as health and social care secretary is on an interim basis before a full cabinet reshuffle in the autumn.

Ms Morgan became the first woman to lead the Welsh Government in its 25-year history on Tuesday, 6 August, and succeeded Mr Gething who had endured a turbulent four months in the top job.

