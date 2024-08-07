Maximus the seal hijacks dinghy to sleep and sunbathe in sunshine

Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Pembrokeshire Islands Boat Trips

A seal nicknamed Maximus has developed a tendency to commandeer a boat trip firm's dingy to enjoy a spot of sunbathing and sleeping.

Pembrokeshire Islands Boat Trips say Maximus has developed a fondness for their inflatable yellow dinghy to enjoy the August sunshine.

He has become a regular sight around the company's base in Neyland, and is a hit among the boat trip's customers.

Staff had been able to gently persuade him off by with the help of a hose, but they say Maximus has become so accustomed to the routine that he now treats it like a daily shower.

The company runs boat trips off the Pembrokeshire coast, including to the puffin-populated Skomer island.

The firm posted a video of their flipper-footed mammal member of the team on social media, saying: "Maximus is giving us those mid-week vibes."

"One of our favourite games at the end of the day is attempting to claim back our tender," said the company.

"Over time, Maximus has decided that our tender is now his new fave sleeping/sunbathing spot."

