Olympics 2024: Welsh cycling trio win bronze

Welsh track cycling trio Elinor Barker, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts have won bronze in the women's team pursuit event in Paris.

Team GB's Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts made up the quartet that will stand proudly on the podium with an Olympic bronze.

The team were behind Italy for much of the race but came storming back in the final kilometre to win by two and a half seconds.

It is a strong result for the team as only two months prior they had to quickly recalibrate their plans after two-time Olympic champion Katie Archibald broke her ankle in June and was ruled out of the Games.

Baker, 29, has completed the full set of Olympic medals after winning gold in Rio in 2016, silver in Tokyo and now a bronze in Paris. However, this is Morris and Roberts' first experience with an Olympic podium finish.

