A parking scam at two high profile seafronts in North Wales is being investigated by police.

Fake QR codes were found being used on meters at Llandudno and Colwyn Bay at the weekend.

The codes are designed to trick users into providing their payment details on bogus websites. They were found on parking meters at Colwyn Bay Promenade and on The Parade, Llandudno.

The official PayByPhone app, which motorists can use to pay for parking in the county, does not use QR codes. The QR codes lead to a website that pretends to be the PayByPhone site.

The fake QR codes were found in car parks on Colwyn Bay Promenade Credit: ITV Wales

Conwy Council said scammers use these sites to steal payment information, often leading to more fraudulent payments.

The council also warned the scam puts motorists at risk of parking fines, as they may not be aware that they haven’t paid for parking in the right way.It advised anyone who has fallen victim to this kind of scam is advised to contact their bank to stop further funds being taken.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Civil enforcement officers working for the council will continue to monitor parking machines across the county and remove any unauthorised notices.

The fake QR codes were also found on The Parade in Llandudno Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"The council has reported the issue to North Wales Police and PayByPhone, which are working to remove the fraudulent site.”

Janet Finch-Saunders, Member of the Welsh Parliament for Aberconwy, also expressed concern about the fake QR codes.

“I am extremely concerned by the use of these phishing QR codes. They are completely fraudulent and must not be used to pay for parking," she said.

“Please only use the PayByPhone app provided to pay for parking online.

“There is a real danger that people will not only be handing over card details but also risk getting parking fines from the Council.

“I am aware that enforcement officials are collaborating with the Council and North Wales Police to remove the codes and shut down the fraudulent site. I trust this issue will be resolved quickly.”

