Play Brightcove video

A spectacular display of metal roses is captivating visitors to Cardiff Castle, part of a campaign to raise money for the City Hospice.

The 'Remember Me Roses' are intended for people to buy to help remember a family member or friend.

The individual roses combine to form part of the display on the castle's banks, before owners can take them away to keep at a place of their choosing.

The roses have been crafted by the British Ironwork Centre

Now back for the fourth year, the project was launched during the pandemic as a way of helping people mark a loved one's passing at a time where funerals and end of life visits were held under very restricted circumstances.

"We came up with the concept of Forever Flowers as something that was quite meaningful and special" says City Hospice Chief Executive Liz Booyse .

"We have a wonderful community in Cardiff where people want to support their local hospice. This is an opportunity for them to do so, but also to come together as a community and remember loved ones."

Relatives and friends can take their flowers home from this weekend and keep them at a place of their choosing

The charity provides palliative care to patients in their own homes, along with counselling support for their families, and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The display will be at the Castle until August 11.