No further action will be taken against a 15-year-old boy who was arrested over alleged threatening messages about a school knife attack, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police had arrested the teen in Cross Hands during the early hours of 25 April, the day after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at Ammanford's Ysgol Dyffryn Aman.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The 15-year-old male arrested in Cross Hands during the early hours of Thursday morning (April 25), following reports about threatening messages relating to Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, has been released with no further action following a police investigation."

A teenage girl is due to appear in court later this month charged with three counts of attempted murder.