Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Kate Lewis reports from the Maes.

There are calls for the Welsh Government to do more to achieve their goal of a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

In 2017, the Welsh Government set a strategic target for the number of Welsh speakers to reach one million by 2050.

But in the last census the number fell to 538,300, just 17.8% of people in Wales.

At the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, Plaid Cymru says a lack of schools is a key factor, with only two Welsh-medium schools opened in the last three years.

One parent calling for a secondary school in Merthyr said: "If you speak Welsh in Merthyr or want your children to have Welsh-medium education, you have to make a sacrifice unfortunately. You have to take your children out of their own community."

Campaigners gathered at the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

Another said: "As a community in Merthyr, parents have to make that choice really early on. Even when they are two that they know there is no provision when they are 11, 12 years old.

"And they have to get on buses and have to travel a little bit further and that has an impact then on the provision that is there for the primary school."

One pupil said: "I get a minibus from the top of my street to the next village, Pant, and then I get a big coach to Rhydywaun then. It is pain."

The group launched a petition to call for additional Welsh language support.

Elin Maher, national director for Parents for Welsh Language Education, said: "Parents want to see that continuation from early years right through, they have it in English-medium education. Why are we still not seeing that within Welsh-medium education in Merthyr?

"So, having the secondary provision with a close proximity to parents is essential, hence we need to see that as soon as we can."

Merthyr Tydfil Council say there are ambitions to expand Welsh-medium education opportunities across the county which includes a current feasibility study into secondary provision.

Elsewhere, there are questions over whether the Welsh Government will meet its target of one million speakers by 2050.

Heledd Fychan MS, of Plaid Cymru, said: "We see a number of local authorities not meet the target of the number that should be receiving Welsh-medium education at the moment.

"So there are so many barriers here in Wales in 2024 and Welsh Government need to invest more in the Welsh language and prioritise that so that everyone has equity of opportunities to use and enjoy the langauge."

The Welsh Government says it is committed to achieving its target and its Welsh Language and Education Bill aims to give all children a fair opportunity to become independent and confident Welsh speakers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...