Huw Edwards stripped of Eisteddfod honour after indecent images plea

Huw Edwards has been expelled from the Gorsedd, one of the highest honours in Welsh public life.

The news comes eight days after the former BBC newsreader pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, with seven of the 41 images being of the most serious type.

His membership of the Eisteddfod has been terminated and he has also been expelled from Gorsedd Cymru, one of the highest accolades in Welsh public life.

The induction into the Gorsedd recognises individuals for their achievements and their commitment to the Welsh language, Wales and its local communities. They are usually given to those who have succeeded in the fields of law, science, sports, journalism, media, local or national activities or the arts.

A statement from the National Eisteddfod issued on Thursday, 8 August said: "Following a unanimous vote at today's Eisteddfod Court meeting, the board of trustees has decided to activate Section 4 (a) (iv) of the its constitution to terminate Huw Edwards' membership of the Eisteddfod and as a result, he will also be expelled from Gorsedd Cymru."

The Eisteddfod is one of a number of institutions and organisations Edwards was previously affiliated to in Wales which have been taking actions to disassociate themselves from him since his court appearance.

Edwards had already lost his position as vice-president of the National Churches Trust, and Cardiff and Bangor Universities have said they are reviewing honours granted to him in the past.

Elsewhere, plaques were removed from Cardiff Castle and a mural was painted over in his hometown of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire.

Edwards pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children, shortly after the Metropolitan Police revealed he had been arrested in November 2023 and charged in June this year, following an investigation separate to last year’s scandal.

Edwards resigned from the BBC in April “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors” after unrelated allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

Police found no evidence of criminal behaviour in the matter.

Edwards will next appear in court on September 16.

BBC director general Tim Davie has defended his decision to employ Edwards until April, five months after he was told of Edwards’ arrest in November 2023 over the most serious category of indecent images of children.

It comes amid reports that the BBC is set to retain the Bafta it won for royal coverage fronted by Edwards, while individual gongs awarded to the disgraced newsreader remain under review.

The Academy is reviewing seven individual presenter prizes handed to Edwards by the Bafta Cymru Awards between 2002 to 2017.

A Bafta spokesperson said: "Like everyone in the industry and country we were shocked by the news – given the seriousness of this abhorrent crime, we are reviewing."

The Bafta won by the BBC in 2012, for Edwards’ coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, will remain.

The state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II also won two Baftas for sound: factual and in the director: multi-camera category last year.

The coverage featured commentary from presenters including Edwards as well as David Dimbleby – who came out of retirement for the event.

Edwards has won the best on-screen presenter prize at the Bafta Cymru awards numerous times over the years, the first being in 2002 for his Election Exchange show and he retained the prize the following year for The Exchange.

He also won it in 2004 for his programme The Story Of Welsh, in 2005 for his docuseries Bread Of Heaven and in 2010 for The Prince And The Plotter.

Later in 2013, he picked up the best prize prize of his The Story Of Wales programme and he took home the same gong in 2017 for Aberfan – The Fight For Justice.

The Bafta Cymru presenter awards are peer voted for, while the honorary special awards are gifted by the Bafta board of trustees – Edwards has not received a special award in his career.