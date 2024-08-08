Wales' new deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies has denies that his appointment is an indication of divisions in Welsh Labour.

New first minister Eluned Morgan confirmed that Mr Irranca-Davies would be her deputy alongside his role as climate change and rural affairs secretary, while Ms Morgan retains cabinet responsibility for the Welsh language.

Ms Morgan also announced that former first minister Mark Drakeford would take on the health and social care brief on an interim basis, inheriting the role which Ms Morgan had held since 2021.

Speaking to ITV Cymru Wales for the first time since his official appointment, the deputy FM denied that his role was an indication of division in Welsh Labour.

"I have a full portfolio as well as the responsibilities for deputy first minister, but I think this also has precedent in other parliaments," he said.

"There are many parliaments throughout the world, not only the UK parliament, but in Scotland and also throughout the world, where there is a deputy role and that deputy role plays a complimentary role and provides some additionality to the first minister.

"And it brings a new dynamic as well because having that partnership approach, alongside cabinet members, brings a real vim and vigor, particularly as we enter the last 18 months of this Senedd period where the focus has to be now on delivery of the people's priorities in Wales."

Eluned Morgan ran her bid alongside Huw Irranca-Davies, who becomes deputy first minister. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mr Irranca-Davies also welcomed Mark Drakeford's return to frontline politics, saying: "I think what the people in the health service will see is somebody coming back into the post in Mark Drakeford who has got vast experience in that role.

"But also has the experience of taking Wales through one of the most difficult periods in its history, not just in this Senedd, but in recent generational history.

"I'm delighted Mark has chosen to come back into government because it sends that message of stability and continuity now through the summer.

"When we come back in the autumn, when we've actually listened to people throughout every part of Wales, when we have sharpened what we want to deliver on in the final 18 months of this government, at that point then Eluned as first minister will be able to make the final batch of appointments... that will say 'this is our focus now for the 18 months of this Senedd' and go into 2026."

When asked how he will manage his time between his new responsibilities, Mr Irranca-Davies said: "As of this moment nothing drops and I've had good conversations with the farming community - I spent four days at the Royal Welsh Show, I'll be up at the Anglesey show shortly and I'll be down to Pembrokeshire shortly and visiting two farms over the next two days as well.

"So my intensity of engagement with all the farming sector, but also with the environmental groups, with climate change organisations and others, and biodiversity organisations, that will continue at pace.

"It's the approach I've always brought to every role that I do, but I'm really looking forward as well, in the deputy first minister role, to add in what I can to the focus that Eluned Morgan has said very clearly which is 'let's get out this summer, let's listen to the voices of people in every part of Wales'."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…