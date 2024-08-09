Anti-racism campaigners gather in Cardiff amid fear of far-right protest

Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' National Correspondent Rob Osborne reports

Around 150 anti-racism campaigners gathered in Cardiff city centre in response to fears of possible far-right protests taking place.

South Wales Police said it was aware of planned events but it had no reason to expect disorder.

One campaigner told ITV Cymru Wales: "We are here today to counter a potential far-right riot. There was word that there might be something going on.

"It's a cautious move because we don't want that violence that we've seen elsewhere in our capital city, so we're organising here.

"This is an anti-racist city, this is an anti-fascist city.

"We do need to mobilise and that message is that your enemy doesn't arrive on a small boat, but arrives on a private jet or a yacht."

A woman shares an anti-racism message at a demonstration in Cardiff. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

A police spokesperson said: "South Wales Police is aware of planned events in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday and in Swansea on Sunday.

"A policing operation will be in effect and we will be working to ensure that they take place safely, lawfully with minimum disruption to the wider public.

"We have no reason to expect disorder but will deal robustly with anyone who chooses to commit criminal offences such as violence and damage."