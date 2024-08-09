Billy Joel in Cardiff: Road closures, travel advice and parking information

American singer-songwriter Billy Joel will be playing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff tonight (Friday, 9 August).

It is the artist's only performance in Europe this year, with more than 70,000 fans expected to head to the stadium.

With gates to the stadium opening at 5pm, a Cardiff Council spokesperson said there will be "a full city centre road closure around the stadium from 3pm until midnight on safety grounds".

The M4 motorway is also expected to be very busy due to this concert.

The council has asked that people plan ahead and avoid the congestion in Cardiff by using the park and ride at Cardiff City Football Club in Leckwith.

It added: "Those attending the concert are strongly advised to plan their journey and get in early."

Around 70,000 fans are expected to head to the stadium.

Road closures

From 7am, Scott Road and Park Street will be closed because of the need to prepare Gate 5 and protect queuing fans.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place at 3pm until midnight:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment.)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will have access for buses only during the times of the road closures. This is to ensure that there is reliable access for buses to the satellite points in Churchill Way.

Additionally, Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after the concert ends on safety grounds for train passengers arriving and departing from the train station.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access allowed only for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected include: King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

Trains

Transport for Wales will be providing additional capacity where possible on routes in and out of Cardiff on Friday, but trains are expected to be very busy, so customers are encouraged to allow plenty of time for their journey.

Post-event queues for mainline rail services will be on Central Square and queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station.

Cardiff Queen Street will close at 9.30pm, except for accessible access and passengers who wish to travel to Cardiff Bay.

The National Eisteddfod is also taking place in Pontypridd, which will mean that services could be busy.

Great Western Railway (GWR) will run additional services to help customers get home after the concert. Extra trains will operate from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon, with plenty of parking available at station car parks.

Trains are, however, expected to be very busy immediately after the concert and a queuing system will be in place outside the station to help people board trains safely.

Park and Ride facilities

Event Park and Ride is available at Cardiff City Stadium at Leckwith and can be accessed from junction 33 off the M4, following the signs to the site.

The drop-off point will be at Fitzhammon Embankment.

The Park and Ride is 1.5 miles from the city centre which takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Staff will arrive at the car park at 8.45am when the site opens, with the first bus leaving at 9am.

The last bus will leave Fitzhammon Embankment at midnight and the park and ride site will close at 12.30am the following morning.

Buses

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place.

Can you cycle or walk?

The cycleways and the pop-up cycleways within the road closure area will remain open for cyclists to use during the event, but due to the number of people expected to attend the concert, the council has asked all cyclists to take due care and attention.

The road closures apply to all motor vehicles of any kind, but not to bicycles with pedals.

Shopping parking

City centre car parks are also available: North Road Car Parks, St David's Shopping Centre, John Lewis, Capitol Shopping Centre, and NCP (Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road).

Disabled parking

Disabled drivers are advised to use Sophia Gardens. Disabled parking is also available at various private car parks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...