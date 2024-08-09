Billy Joel pictured getting train to Principality Stadium gig in Cardiff

US musician Billy Joel has been spotted getting the train to his stadium gig in Cardiff, his only European tour date.

The 75-year-old 'Piano Man' and We Didn't Start The Fire hit-maker is playing to a circa 70,000-crowd at the Principality Stadium on Friday, 9 August.

It is fans' only chance to see the star performer live in Europe this year.

Train operator Great Western Railway posted a snap of the US singer-songwriter and a member of staff on a train, along with the caption: " t was a pleasure to take the 'Piano Man' Billy Joel Uptown to Cardiff today for his only gig in Europe. Get ready to be rocked Wales!"

