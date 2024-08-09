Man from Ceredigion jailed following terrorism investigation

A man from Ceredigion has been jailed following a terrorism investigation.

Gareth Waite, 47, was found guilty of four offences of disseminating a terrorist publication contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He was also guilty of two offences in relation to the possession of material of a kind likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Waite had also previously pleaded guilty to one offence of supporting a proscribed organisation, namely National Action.

DCI Leanne Williams, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing Wales said: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the court today.

"This concludes what was a detailed, thorough, and complex investigation over many months by officers from CTP Wales, assisted by colleagues in Dyfed Powys Police.”

Following the three-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Waite was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.

