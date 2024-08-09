More than 30 families concerned about maternity services at a hospital in Swansea have written to the chair of a review into standards there calling for it to be scrapped.

Swansea Bay University Health Board announced in December that a review into Singleton Hospital was needed “in order to maintain the public confidence in the care being delivered.”

It followed an ITV Wales This Week investigation which found critical issues within the maternity unit and a Healthcare Inspectorate Wales report which found the unit to be “unsafe”.

Following these reports the Welsh Government announced it was placing the service under enhanced monitoring.

The most recent Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report in July found there are still a number of problems on the unit, including with the number of staff in the antenatal assessment unit.

In a letter to the health board this week, the Swansea Bay Maternity Support Group said: "Over the past eight months we have been growing increasingly alarmed by the path the review has taken, the speed of progress and the exclusion of families from the review process.

"Every single decision around the review which should have been taken in consultation with families was taken by your organisation alone.

"No reasoning on the decisions taken have been shared.

"Families have attempted to engage with Swansea Bay University Health Board since the review's announcement in December 2023.

"Repeated attempts to meet with your chief executive and wider executive team have been dismissed out of hand. Meeting invites were declined and emails ignored.

"The appointment of Margaret Bowron KC by your predecessor as oversight chair on 31 January, without consultation with families, was a disaster."

Margaret Bowron KC had been appointed by the health board to oversee the independent review of maternity services but resigned from the post in June after her presence became "an unwelcome distraction from the work of the review".

The support group said the review is now eight months behind schedule, adding: "Following all best practice, this review should have been a co-production between us all. Instead it has been the exact opposite."

The health board has says it understands the families’ strength of feeling.

Llais, the official body representing patient voices in Wales, has also written to the health board saying: "You will recognise from recent coverage and feedback from us that there is a view that this review is not sufficiently person/patient-focused. Co-production and citizen involvement must be at the centre of this review.

"We are, therefore, asking the health board to confirm how the current review structure is in keeping with the principles/best practice/research into how such person-centred reviews ought to be undertaken."

The Swansea Bay Maternity Support Group is now calling for better provision of mental health support for the families involved in the review, adding: "In conclusion, as the group of people that should have been at the centre of the review on day one we have been let down, excluded and treated with contempt. We have lost confidence in the review that no longer has any credibility."

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for Swansea Bay University Health Board said: "We understand the families’ strength of feeling, and we all want the same outcome – to have a maternity and neonatal service which is the best it can be.

"More than 3,000 families each year depend on our maternity services in Swansea Bay, and we are working hard to continually improve them. The recent HIW report reflects the ‘significant improvements’ already made, and we have firm actions in place to complete outstanding work.

"We are committed to putting families, and staff, at the heart of the independent review; and we all want the answers to the questions which the review will look into.

"The review is now underway, with letters to be issued to families shortly inviting them to come forward to give their views. The review’s website will also launch next week; and a wider family and community voices group is being set up to work alongside it, with a dedicated email to collect views.

"In addition, Llais, the independent patient advocate body for Wales, is supporting the engagement work.

"With these steps in place, the review is now ready to move forward without any further delay."

Play Brightcove video

Top UK maternity expert Donna Ockenden calling for the current review to be closed.

Donna Ockenden, a senior midwife and top UK maternity expert, recently backed calls from those who have endured issues in maternity services in Swansea and has even criticised the Welsh Government for failing to take an “active role”.

Ms Ockenden has said it is “unbelievable” that bereaved and harmed families are having to campaign for a review they feel they can trust.

The Welsh Government previously responded to Ms Ockenden's comments, saying: "We will be seeking ongoing assurance that the health board is constructively supporting the review process and robustly responding to any emerging concerns and learning as a priority.

"It is essential that this review has meaningful engagement with families and staff. It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst the review is ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...