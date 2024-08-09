Second-time mum Jess Edwards has been told she may have to give birth almost an hour's drive away.

Some mums-to-be living in and around Bridgend are being forced to travel almost 13 times further to give birth as their local maternity unit closes for refurbishment.

Maternity services at the Princess of Wales Hospital will be out of bounds for three months from September as the health board makes "urgent and essential" improvements.

Families are being offered alternative care at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, 38 miles away, Singleton Hospital in Swansea, 25 miles away, or the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, which is 20 miles away.

Jess and Rhys Edwards are expecting their first child together in October. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

For Jess Edwards, who has been told she may need to have a caesarean at Prince Charles Hospital, it means travelling almost 13 times further.

"That's a worry because I've got a daughter, I have to consider where I'm sending her if we have to go down there," she said.

"It's not fair for family if they wanted to come down because it's normal isn't it for family to come and see a newborn baby. I just don't think it's fair, it's a lot of travelling."

Due to give birth in October, the 37-year-old, who has a nine-year-old daughter, says she is already feeling worried about the pregnancy due to her age.

"I'm already more anxious this time having a baby because I'm older and I'm aware of more things, whereas before it was quite smooth-sailing with my daughter," she said.

"I feel like there's a lot more pressure now and worry. I'm already trying to enjoy the pregnancy and not worry about it too much, so it's just caused a bit more anxiety than I would've wanted.

"The thought of having to go somewhere where I've no idea what it's like there and the distance - I don't drive, my husband drives so it's up to him to take me wherever I need to go - it's just made me a bit anxious, I guess.

"Closing the whole thing for a refurbishment just seems a bit crazy to me."

Maternity services at Princess of Wales Hospital will be unavailable from September while the health board carries out a £1m refurbishment. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board announced the temporary closure in June for a £1million refurbishment of the hospital's air handling systems and electrical supply.

It said it has been working closely with families to ensure they are able to choose a suitable alternative.

It has also said transport to hospital for those who need it will be supported by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Those who are not expecting a complicated pregnancy are encouraged to consider giving birth at Royal Glamorgan Hospital's midwife-led unit in Llantrisant.

The closure comes after inspectors found "concerning" staffing levels at the maternity unit at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, with some mums facing delays in getting pain relief.

Maternity services at nearby Neath Port Talbot Hospital have been suspended since 2021, but plans to reopen the birth centre have recently been approved.

