A mural has been painted in Cardiff of a young girl who tragically lost her life in 2023.

A white container near a park in Caerau has been transformed in tribute of Keely Morgan, a beloved 15-year-old from the area.

The mural was painted by Tee2Sugars, a renowned graffiti artist from Merthyr, who has created art around Wales such as the Gavin & Stacey mural in Dinas Powys and the Eisteddfod mural in Pontypridd.

Finishing the mural today, Tom Llewellyn of Tee2Sugars took three days to complete it.

Tom received praise from the community in Careau who were left devastated in May 2023 when young schoolgirl Keely was killed on a zebra crossing on the same street as the new mural.

Keely Morgan, 15, died from multiple injuries at the scene at Heol Trelai following the collision around 9.30pm with a black Vauxhall Astra. Credit: South Wales Police

Pictures of the mural shared online have had people appreciating it.

One person commented: "Wow I've never seen anything like it it looks so real I had goose bumps when I seen this it's absolutely amazing for a beautiful young girl."

Another wrote: "This is such a beautiful artwork that captured her beautiful soul."

Another person commented: "Hope this brings comfort to the family and we all get to see a beautiful face every time we pass there she has brightened up Caerau rip beautiful."

Pictures of the mural shared online have had people appreciating it. Credit: John Myers/ Media Wales

After the tragedy on Monday, 1 May, last year, Keely's mum Sian Morgan and stepdad Liam Coulthard said: " As a family we are just devastated at the sudden loss of Keely. Our hearts are broken, and we never imagined anything like this would ever happen to us.

“Keely always had such a beautiful smile that would light up a room. She was sensible, kind and not one person ever had a bad word to say about her. In such a short time in this world, she had touched so many people and she had so many plans that have now been so cruelly taken away.

"We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support from our community and although we can’t answer every single one, we wanted to thank you all.

“Finally, to anyone at the scene who tried to help Keely and to all the emergency services who tried their best, again as family we are grateful for your efforts. Rest in peace Keely. You will never be forgotten.”

Her former headteacher at Cardiff West Community High, Ely, Martin Hulland said Keely had been "an exceptional student" who had many friends and had a "passion for drama". He said her head of year called her an "absolute star".

