Lifelong Wrexham supporter Arthur Massey has died at the age of 100.

The centenarian shot to fame on FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham as the club's oldest fan and was honoured by the Red Dragons back in March, when he was gifted a special Wrexham shirt with the number 100 during their match against Tranmere Rovers.

Tributes have poured in for Arthur after his daughter Julie announced the sad news on Friday.

Sharing a heartwarming photo of her father standing next to a poster of himself wearing his signature hat, coat and Wrexham scarf on X, Julie wrote: "14/3/24 - 8/8/24. RIP Dad," followed by a heartbroken emoji.

The club expressed their condolences as they wrote: "Everybody at Wrexham AFC is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of life-long supporter Arthur Massey, aged 100. All our thoughts are with Arthur's family and friends at this time. Forever a Wrexham supporter."

Co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds posted on social media: "A man who embodied everything Wrexham is all about. Thank you, Arthur."

Rob McElhenney also paid tribute, as he replied to the club post: "What a beautiful man. Thank you for sharing him with the world. Love to your entire family."

Arthur's relative Cam Jones added: "Great Grandad, you were our inspiration, our heart, our everything. You started our family and I wouldn't of had the life I've had without you. I'm so very grateful for your kind words, wisdom and the love you had for our family and this football club, rest easy grandad."

The sad news comes just before Wrexham are set to kick off their League One campaign at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

The Red Dragons are entering the 2024/25 season with hopes of securing a third consecutive promotion, which would see them climb into the Championship, just one tier down from the Premier League.

