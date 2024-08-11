Play Brightcove video

Video report by Lewis Rhys Jones

A road safety campaigner has dressed up as a traffic cone to keep her community safe. Faye Davies from Seaside in Llanelli has dressed in this bright outfit to encourage drivers passing through her residential street to slow down and follow the speed limit. This week she has given up 24 hours of her time to complete a road safety vigil to raise awareness.Faye Davies who is campaigning for Road Safety said: "If you stood here for half an hour, it's absolutely shocking. That's why I've taken action. The countless times I've seen a child almost being knocked over and I work full time but I've still seen so many near misses because it's not just a normal street, it's one of the main roads down to Llanelli beach."

This week Faye Davies has given up 24 hours of her time to complete a road safety vigil to raise awareness. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Faye says the support she’s received from locals has been very positive.Many residents here say drivers speeding along this road has been an ongoing issue for a number of years.Chris Rees-Andrews, a Local Pub Landlord said: "We hear cars all hours of the day and night. The speed at which some of them travel is more than 60-70mph on ocassion. It is horrendous. Only this morning, I could hear a car screeching on the roundabout."

Faye will carry on campaigning in her traffic cone outfit and encourage drivers to watch their speed in residential areas like this. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Faye has been in touch with local councillors and road safety charities to review the situation on Marine Street.Meanwhile, she will carry on campaigning in her traffic cone outfit and encourage drivers to watch their speed in residential areas like this.ITV Wales has approached D yfed Powys Police for a statement.

