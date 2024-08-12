All the Welsh athletes who won Olympic medals at Paris 2024

Welsh athletes are celebrating a record Olympics medal haul for Team GB in Paris.

The Welsh contingent head home with a total of 13 medals - three golds, three silvers and seven bronze - which beats the tally of 10 achieved at Rio 2016, made up of four golds and six silvers.

While the Games in Brazil is still deemed to be Wales' most successful Olympic Games because of the gold medal tally, the Paris medal count breaks new ground.

In Paris, cycling and rowing were the most successful sports for Welsh athletes, with five podium positions coming in each of those sports.

In Tokyo three years ago, Welsh athletes returned with eight medals: three gold, three silver and two bronze.

The Welsh stars who shone:

Emma Finucane

It was a record-breaking Games for Carmarthen cyclist Emma Finucane, 21, who on her Olympic debut came away with a gold and two bronze medals.

In doing so, she has become the first Welsh athlete in any sport to win three Olympic medals at one Games, the first British woman to take a hat-trick of podium finishes at a single Games since Mary Rand at Tokyo 1964, and the first ever British woman to win three track cycling medals in one Games.

Elinor Barker

Fellow track cyclist Elinor Barker became the first Welsh woman to win four Olympic medals during her career, with a silver and bronze in Paris adding to team pursuit gold and silver from Rio and Tokyo respectively.

Matt Richards

Matt Richards became part of Team GB's first-ever quartet to successfully defend their Olympic relay title with gold in the men's 4x200m freestyle, while he also took silver in the 200m freestyle - finishing just 0.02 seconds behind Romania's gold-winning David Popovici.

Jeremiah Azu

Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu won an Olympic bronze as part of the GB squad in the 4x100m relay, which came just six days after he was disqualified from the individual 100m event because of a false start.

It was a first track and field medal for a Welsh athlete since Iwan Thomas and Jamie Baulch won 4x400m relay silver in Atlanta in 1996.

How Wales' Olympic medals were won

The swimmers were the first to kick off the Welsh medals.

Ystrad’s Matt Richards took silver in the 200m freestyle, finishing just 0.02 seconds behind Romania’s David Popovici, and it wasn’t long to wait for that first glorious gold. Richards stormed to victory in the 4x200m freestyle relay, retaining the title from Tokyo 2020 with the help of Wales' Kieran Bird in the qualifying heats.

The rowers were next with cox Matt Aldridge leading GB men’s fours to bronze at the rowing lake Vaires-sur-Marne.

Soon afterwards, former swimmer Becky Wilde followed suit and rowed to third place in the double sculls, pipping the Netherlands on the line in an exciting finish.

The momentum was there and it was for Ollie Wynne-Griffith to go one better to take silver in the men's pairs.

Gold eventually came on the rowing lake, this time for Harry Brightmore, cox as part of the eights squad who are now European, world and Olympic champions.

Success for the Welsh on the water wrapped up when Eve Stewart took bronze with her eights squad battling with Canada and Romania all the way to the finish line.

Before long it was time for the track, where Welsh women collected a clutch of medals.

First up, sprinting sensation Emma Finucane was part of the Team Sprint trio which set three world records on the path to their gold medal, before later adding bronze medals from the keirin event and sprint.

Also on the cycling track, Elinor Barker, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts made up three quarters of the GB team which beat Italy to clinch bronze in the team pursuit, while Barker later claimed silver in the madison.

Then to a different track, it was a great recovery for Jeremiah Azu, who - after being disqualified for his individual 100m heat for a false start - raced to victory as part of the 4x100m relay team which clinched a bronze.

Gold

Matt Richards & Kieran Bird (swimming - men’s 4x200m freestyle relay)

Emma Finucane (cycling - women’s team sprint)

Harry Brightmore (rowing - men’s eight, cox)

Silver

Matt Richards (swimming - men’s 200m freestyle)

Ollie Wynne-Griffith (rowing - men’s pair)

Elinor Barker (cycling - women’s madison)

Bronze

Eve Stewart (rowing - women’s eight)

Matt Aldridge (rowing - men’s four)

Becky Wilde (rowing - women’s double sculls)

Elinor Barker, Jess Roberts, Anna Morris (cycling - women’s team pursuit)

Emma Finucane (cycling - women’s keirin)

Jeremiah Azu (athletics - men’s 4x100m relay)

Emma Finucane (cycling - women's sprint)

