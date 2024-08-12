A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog.

Emergency services were called to the North Penrallt area of Caernarfon on Sunday, 11 August, North Wales Police said.

An eight-year-old child was taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool with life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog that caused serious injury.

The dog involved was humanely destroyed and the breed is yet to be confirmed.

Detective Inspector Richard Griffith, of North Wales Police, said: "This incident has understandably caused concern in the local community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for reassurance purposes.

"Our investigations are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed, or may have footage of the incident to contact police.

"We continue to support the child’s family during this traumatic time and would ask for their privacy to be respected."

